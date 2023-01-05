Home / Cricket / TV presenter taken off-air, then demoted for distasteful TikTok joke on Australia legend Glenn McGrath

TV presenter taken off-air, then demoted for distasteful TikTok joke on Australia legend Glenn McGrath

cricket
Updated on Jan 05, 2023 02:01 PM IST

Just after criticising the TikTok trend visuals, fellow host Mark Beretta started to talk about their next segment with their guest and former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath on the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. That is when Hogan jokingly said, "Glenn McGrath died".

Mylee Hogan made a distateful joke on Glenn McGrath
Mylee Hogan made a distateful joke on Glenn McGrath
ByHT Sports Desk

Mylee Hogan, an Australian TV presenter, was first taken off-air for a few days and then demoted to a field reporter by Channel 7's Sunrise for her distasteful joke on legendary cricketer Glenn McGrath. Hogan, who had recently been introduced as one of the hosts of the morning show, miserably failed while trying to follow a TikTok trend on-air. On December 29, after a segment on a bizarre TikTok trend, in which children and teenagers were shown pranking their parents by saying some of their favourite celebrities were dead - when in fact they weren't - Hogan came with the most shocking and unexpected gig.

Just after criticising the TikTok trend visuals, fellow host Mark Beretta started to talk about their next segment with their guest and former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath on the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. That is when Hogan jokingly said, "Glenn McGrath died".

Her comment attracted no laughs and it stunned her co-hosts Beretta and Edwina Bartholomew who quickly disassociated from the comment. "Don't even...that's not funny," Bartholomew said.

"I don't get that at all. That’s so not funny… it's crazy," Beretta added. Hogan, still not understanding the situation, kept on giggling on-air.

The show went on with the McGrath interview after Bartholomew apologised to the viewers.

Quite expectedly, her "McGrath died" joke was criticised heavily on social media with netizens calling her "immature and insensitive." There were calls of even boycotting Sunrise's flagship show if Hogan stayed on-air.

After the heavy backlash, Hogan was taken off-air without any official announcement from the channel. On Tuesday, Bartholomew had taken Hogan's spot as news presenter host at the end of the desk, with Monique Wright moving into the spot next to Mark Beretta.

Hogan was back on-air on Thursday but not from the studio. She was seen reporting from near Sydney Harbour Bridge on the city's population growth.

Channel 7 and Sunrise are yet to make any official comment on the incident but it does appear that Hogan has been demoted to a field reporter's role barely 13 days after being introduced as a host on December 23. Hogan had expressed her delight of being inside the studio as a presenter saying, “It's good to be here, guys. It’s a nice temperature, I know where the bathroom is, where the coffee is - it’s very comfortable.”

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out