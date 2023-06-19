Home / World News / Watch: Vladimir Putin shushes chatty official as Russian national anthem plays

Watch: Vladimir Putin shushes chatty official as Russian national anthem plays

ByMallika Soni
Jun 19, 2023 03:57 PM IST

The Russian national anthem can be heard playing in the background.

Russian president Vladimir Putin was captured on video telling an official to show respect for the country's national anthem. In the video which has been widely shared on social media, the Russian leader is seen standing on a boat near the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, accompanied by Elena Ilyukhina, an official from the Russian Petroleum refineries company Gazprom Neft. The Russian national anthem can be heard playing in the background as the official initiates a conversation with Vladimir Putin.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)

The Russian leader tells the official to stand quietly and respect the anthem, placing a finger on his lips. The incident quickly gained attention on social media platforms.

The incident took place during a solemn flag-raising ceremony in Saint Petersburg held to commemorate significant milestones in Russian history, reports claimed. A few days earlier, Vladimir Putin was seen giving a cold shoulder to his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu during a visit to a Moscow military hospital to present medals to Russian soldiers.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russian president vladimir putin vladimir putin
russian president vladimir putin vladimir putin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out