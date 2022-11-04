Home / World News / We cannot put China at a level with Russia, EU top diplomat says

We cannot put China at a level with Russia, EU top diplomat says

Published on Nov 04, 2022 02:00 PM IST

Josep Borrell: "It is clear that we want to reduce our dependencies, we want to address our vulnerabilities, to strengthen our resilience," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell is seen.(Reuters)
Western countries need to reduce their dependencies on China but cannot put the country into one category with Russia, the European Union's top diplomat said on Friday.

"It is clear that China is consolidating a new era of its external policy, and internal also, (that) China (is) becoming much more assertive, much more on a self-reliant course," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with his G7 counterparts in the German city of Muenster.

Read more: Joe Biden said ‘we are going to free Iran’. Its president's stern reply

"It is clear that we want to reduce our dependencies, we want to address our vulnerabilities, to strengthen our resilience," he added. "But at the time being, many member states have a strong economic relationship with China and I don't think we can put China and Russia on the same level."

