‘We share same fight’: Gisèle Pelicot's first reaction after mass-rape judgment

'We share the same fight,' said Gisèle Pelicot, whose husband and 50 other men were convicted of repeatedly drugging and raping her, in the first remark after the landmark judgement. She also expressed support for other victims of sexual violence. Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot, the victim of an alleged mass rape orchestrated by her then-husband Dominique Pelicot at their home in the southern French town of Mazan.(REUTERS)

"I respect the court and the decision of its verdict," Pelicot said adding she "never regretted" opening the trial to the public and was now thinking of the "unrecognised victims whose stories often remain in the shadows".

Pelicot reflected on the emotional toll of the hearings, noting that she had her grandchildren in mind throughout the process.

"It's also for them that I led this fight," she said, a poignant reminder of her motivation to seek justice not only for herself but for future generations.

Pelicot's courage and determination during the three-month mass rape trial have made her a symbol of feminist strength.

Gisèle Pelicot's husband gets 20 years in prison

A French court on Thursday found Dominique Pelicot, Gisèle's ex-husband guilty of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife for almost a decade, and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her unconscious body in a case that has horrified the world.

All the Frenchman's 50 co-defendants were also found guilty of rape, attempted rape, or sexual assault, while their victim, Gisele Pelicot, sat in the packed courtroom to hear the sentencing, having waived her right to anonymity.

Dominique Pelicot, who was married to Gisele for 50 years, had pleaded guilty to the charges and a panel of five judges sentenced him to the maximum 20 years in jail, as requested by prosecutors.

The court found 46 of the other defendants guilty of rape, two guilty of attempted rape and two guilty of sexual assault, handing down sentences of between three and 15 years in jail, less than the four-to-18 years demanded by the prosecution.