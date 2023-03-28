What Russia said about oil sales to ‘friendly’ India is surprising…

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russia needed to focus on boosting energy exports to so-called "friendly" countries, as he said Russian oil supplies to India jumped 22-fold last year. Need to focus on boosting energy exports: Alexander Novak, Russia's deputy prime minister, speaks.(Bloomberg)

Novak said energy revenues accounted for 42% of Russia's federal budget in 2022 and said the country's energy industry was sustainable, despite the challenges faced by Western sanctions.