'When you need something from your boss...': Viral image from 'Elon Twitter'

After SpaceX founder Elon Musk's dramatic takeover of the microblogging site Twitter, a lot has been talked about the company's future and working style. A picture posted by an employee shows a manager sleeping on the office floor at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.

When you need something from your boss at elon twitter pic.twitter.com/hfArXl5NiL — evan (@evanstnlyjones) November 2, 2022

Posted by Evan, whose bio on Twitter reads he works for the product at Twitter spaces, the image was captioned as “When you need something from your boss at elon twitter” tagging manager Esther Crawford, who was seen sleeping on the office floor.

Crawford, Twitter's director of product management, responded through a Twitter thread and started by saying, “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork”.

Also Read| 'Appreciated, now pay': Elon Musk's reply to politician AOC on blue tick fee

She then goes on to explain why she chose to sleep on the floor and added how her teammates are putting their efforts to bring “something new to life”, so it becomes inevitable for her to not show up and motivate her team.

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

“Since some people are losing their minds I'll explain: doing hard things requires sacrifice (time, energy, etc). I have teammates around the world who are putting in the effort to bring something new to life so it's important to me to show up for them & keep the team unblocked.” she wrote.

“I work with amazingly talented and ambitious people here at Twitter and this is not a normal moment in time. We are less than 1week into a massive business and cultural transition. People are giving it their all across all functions: product, design, eng, legal, finance, marketing, etc” she added.

The manager then applauds the employees' “strength and resilience” as they have been going through a “crazy public acquisition for months” but kept going to deliver their best. “We are #OneTeam and we use the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWork to show it, which is why I retweeted with #SleepWhereYouWork -- a cheeky nod to fellow Tweeps. We've been in the midst of a crazy public acquisition for months but we keep going & I'm so proud of our strength and resilience.”

“I love my family and I’m grateful they understand that there are times where I need to go into overdrive to grind and push in order to deliver. Building new things at Twitter's scale is very hard to do. I'm lucky to be doing this work alongside some of the best people in tech” wrote the manager lastly.

Elon Musk closed the months-long deal by acquiring Twitter on October 27 and made the announcement a day later by tweeting “the bird is freed”.