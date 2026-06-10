White House Reins In AI-Testing Unit as National-Security Concerns Grow

Trump administration officials have asked a government artificial-intelligence testing unit to stop issuing public reports, the latest signal that the White House is tightening control over AI models as national-security concerns increase. Sean Cairncross, national cyber director, has pushed for national-security concerns to play a greater role in AI-model evaluation.

Administration officials including National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross have told the Center for AI Standards and Innovation to halt publication of its model assessments while an executive order President Trump signed last week is implemented, people familiar with the matter said. The order represented a win for Cairncross and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who have pushed for security considerations to play a bigger role in model evaluation.

The move to halt the group’s public work is being viewed as a sign to some officials that Cairncross and his allies want more say over model evaluation, the people said. Some administration officials are upset at Cairncross for exerting more influence over the process; they thought the executive order directed a new group to do work that the center—known as CAISI—was already doing, the people said.

On the other side are companies including OpenAI, who have had discussions with administration officials about the importance of CAISI and preserving its power, the people said. White House AI advisers including venture capitalist David Sacks have warned that an overzealous model-testing process—regardless of who oversees it—could slow deployment and hinder innovation.

“The implementation of President Trump’s AI agenda is a whole-of-government effort, with numerous agencies contributing to its success. The entire administration is working closely together,” White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said. Cairncross is doing excellent work to protect the American people while also promoting innovation, she said.

Housed within the Commerce Department, CAISI is the main body within the government that tests AI models before they are released and puts out public information about their capabilities and relative performance. It is seen as one of the primary vehicles by which the government can mitigate risks tied to cybersecurity, biological weapons and other AI threats.

CAISI is still working internally to evaluate models and coordinate with government agencies, but stopping its public work has thrown its future in jeopardy, the people said.

Top model developers including OpenAI and Anthropic have relationships with CAISI going back to the Biden administration. The process described in the executive order could challenge how companies plan to release models if they are concerned that national-security officials might deem them risky and slow down their deployment, AI analysts said.

The move to restrict CAISI’s activity is the latest example of how powerful models such as Anthropic’s Mythos that are capable of carrying out cyberattacks have thrown the administration’s hands-off AI strategy into disarray.

As a civilian agency, CAISI was previously able to share findings with the public and other researchers, a process analysts say is unlikely to continue if security agencies have more control.

In a national-security memo published by the White House last week, a section about AI threats mentions security officials and excludes CAISI.

White House officials instructed CAISI to remove an announcement last month saying that it would work with Microsoft, Google and Elon Musk’s AI company while the executive order was completed, people familiar with the matter said.

In April, a former Anthropic researcher was days into leading CAISI when the White House abruptly asked him to resign, a move some officials felt stemmed from the administration’s feud with the AI developer.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reimagined CAISI at the start of Trump’s second term, changing its name from the AI Safety Institute, the original name under President Biden.

Last week, OpenAI called for CAISI to be strengthened with more resources and responsibilities in a policy blueprint. Chris Lehane, the company’s chief global affairs officer, told reporters that the unit was capable of sophisticated testing and had relationships with leading companies.

AI experts say the unit is underfinanced compared with similar groups in other countries and is needed to provide U.S. leadership in the field.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com