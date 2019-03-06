White House slams Democrats’ probe ‘abusive’

The White House slammed the sweeping probe of president Donald Trump launched by a Democratic-led congressional panel as “disgraceful and abusive”.

The judiciary committee of the House of Representatives, which is led by Democrats, announced an investigation on Monday into possible corruption, obstruction of justice and abuse of power by the US president.

And it sent letters demanding documents from 81 people and entities, including Trump’s two elder sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump had called it the work of “sick” people in anticipation of the probe. And on Monday Sarah Sanders, the press secretary, slammed it in a statement.

The Democrats, she said, have “opened up a disgraceful and abusive investigation into tired, false allegations already investigated by the special counsel (Robert Mueller) … They are terrified that their two-year false narrative of ‘Russia collusion’ is crumbling”.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 10:42 IST