e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO grants ‘emergency validation’ to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

WHO grants ‘emergency validation’ to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Britain launched its inoculation drive with the US-German vaccine on December 8, with the United States, Canada and EU countries following suit.

world Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 06:13 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Geneva
Balafia nursing home worker Sogues Sole, 51, receives an injection with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues, in Lleida, Spain, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Balafia nursing home worker Sogues Sole, 51, receives an injection with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues, in Lleida, Spain, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
         

The World Health Organization on Thursday granted emergency validation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, paving the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve its import and distribution.

Britain launched its inoculation drive with the US-German vaccine on December 8, with the United States, Canada and EU countries following suit.

Also Read: Covid-19: No data to back UK’s new vaccination plan, says Pfizer

WHO said the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first to receive its “emergency validation” since the novel coronavirus first broke out in China a year ago.

“This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to Covid-19 vaccines,” said Mariangela Simao, a top WHO official tasked with ensuring access to medicines.

“But I want to emphasise the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere,” she said in a statement.

WHO said its emergency use listing opens the way for regulators in different countries to approve the import and distribution of the vaccine.

Also Read: California nurse tests positive a week after receiving Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

It said it also enables UNICEF, which plays a key logistical role in distributing anti-Covid vaccines, and the Pan-American Health Organization to procure the vaccine for countries that need it.

WHO convened its own experts and those from around the world to review the data on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine’s “safety, efficacy and quality,” weighing the benefits against the risks.

“The review found that the vaccine met the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy set out by WHO, and that the benefits of using the vaccine to address Covid-19 offset potential risks,” it said.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
WHO grants ‘emergency validation’ to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
WHO grants ‘emergency validation’ to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Night curbs in metros to ensure Covid-safe revelry
Night curbs in metros to ensure Covid-safe revelry
Mercury falls to 3.3°C, may go up from Jan 2: IMD
Mercury falls to 3.3°C, may go up from Jan 2: IMD
Trump aims to fabricate ‘pretext for war’: Iran’s Foreign Minister
Trump aims to fabricate ‘pretext for war’: Iran’s Foreign Minister
2021 brings hope, ready for largest vaccine drive: PM Modi
2021 brings hope, ready for largest vaccine drive: PM Modi
Covid update: China approves homegrown vaccine; CBSE exams delayed in India
Covid update: China approves homegrown vaccine; CBSE exams delayed in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In