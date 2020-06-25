e-paper
WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Germany will be financially funding WHO along with France.

world Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:46 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Geneva
Germany's Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, flanked by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks during a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland.
France and Germany expressed their backing for the World Health Organization in fighting the coronavirus on Thursday, with Germany saying it will contribute some half billion euros in funding for the U.N. agency this year.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, talking at a news conference in Geneva, said the agency, widely criticised by the United States, was getting all the financial and political support it needed.

More than 9.44 million people have been reported to have been infected by the coronavirus globally and 481,672​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Joseph Nasr, Silke Koltrowitz and Matthias Blamont; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Catherine Evans)

