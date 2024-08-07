Why Shashi Tharoor thinks Muhammad Yunus heading Bangladesh interim govt 'a very good sign'

Amid the political turmoil in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's exit, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday lauded Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the head of the interim government of the country, describing him as a “highly respectable figure". Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

“If Muhammad Yunus has taken over, that's a very good sign…he is a highly respected figure. He has a reputation that goes beyond politics. He is internationally very highly thought of with the Nobel prize, Grameen Bank…this makes him a figure who can definitely contribute to stability in Bangladesh, it is our interest,” Shashi Tharoor told news agency PTI.

The Congress MP hoped that Bangladesh would achieve peace under Muhammad Yunus's leadership.

Sheikh Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh for 15 years, resigned on Monday and fled to India as the anti-government protests intensified, with thousands storming her official residence. According to officials, at least 300 people, including policemen, were killed in the protests that began in July.

There have been reports of several minorities being attacked in the country.

Reacting to this, Shashi Tharoor said, “There has been an anarchy, minorities were attacked, but there were also reports of Bengali Muslims protecting Hindus and their homes. We should tell both sides of the story. We should stand with them. Let us hope they find their political destiny. Soon there will have to be elections and solution to be found through democratic process,” he said.

Interim government in Bangladesh

A day after Hasina's exit, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament, paving the way for the formation of an interim government. On late Tuesday, the President appointed Yunus as the head of the interim government, shortly after a meeting that included student protest leaders, military chiefs, civil society members and business leaders.

Following his appointment, Yunus said that restoring trust in the government quickly is critical at the moment, reported The Financial Times.

“We need calm, we need a road map to new elections and we need to get to work to prepare for new leadership…In the coming days, I will talk with all of the relevant parties about how we can work together to rebuild Bangladesh and how they can help,” he told the media organisation, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the protesting leaders are expecting that the members of an interim government will be finalised by the end of Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)