‘Will get it straightened out’: Trump says will talk to Musk on Ukraine's Starlink issue

US President Donald Trump has said he would contact Elon Musk to address any continuing restrictions on Ukraine’s access to Starshield, the military-grade communications system developed by Musk’s SpaceX. His remarks came after Ukrainian officials said curbs on the platform were still in place, contradicting Trump’s earlier claim that access had been restored.
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Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump said he had been told the issue was resolved but would intervene if problems persisted, news agency Reuters reported.
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“If there is a problem, I will get it straightened out,” Trump said.
Trump says he has not spoken to Musk
Asked whether he had contacted Musk to restore access to the system, Trump said he had yet to speak to the billionaire but might do so if the restrictions continued.
“I have not spoken to him. I might have to, but I have not. I've heard it was fixed, but if it's not, I'll speak to him,” he said.
Trump had claimed on Thursday that Musk had restored Ukraine’s access to Starshield. However, Ukrainian officials said on Friday that restrictions on the communications platform remained in force.
Trump defends Musk over Starshield control
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Trump also dismissed concerns that Musk wielded excessive influence over a communications system considered vital to Ukraine’s military efforts against Russia’s invasion, which is now in its fifth year.
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Trump also dismissed concerns that Musk wielded excessive influence over a communications system considered vital to Ukraine’s military efforts against Russia’s invasion, which is now in its fifth year.
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“I don't think he does,” Trump said. “Elon will never do anything wrong. I know him very well, he is a fair person.”
Trump and Musk have had a turbulent relationship. Musk headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which led efforts to cut government spending last year, before a public falling-out with the president.
Relations between the two appeared to improve again in recent months. Musk, who was born in South Africa, attended a state banquet at the White House in September for Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.