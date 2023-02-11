'Will let PM Modi to...' US on question of mediation in Russia-Ukraine war

The United States welcomes any effort to stop the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on a specific question asked to him about whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi can mediate and stop the war. Kirby was asked if there is still time for PM Modi to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war. "I think there's still time for Putin to stop the war. I think there's still time for it. PM Modi can convince; I will let PM Modi speak to whatever efforts he's willing to undertake. The US would welcome any effort that could lead to an end of hostilities in Ukraine," John Kirby said. Read | Too soon to mediate in Ukraine war, hints EAM Jaishankar

"We think the war could end today...should end today," the White House spokesperson said.

The statement comes as National Security Adviser to PM Modi Ajit Doval held an hour-long one-on-one meeting with Putin.

"The single person responsible for what the Ukrainian people are going through is Vladimir Putin and he could stop it right now. Instead, he's firing cruise missiles into energy and power infrastructure and trying to knock out the lights and knock out the heat so the Ukrainian people suffer even more than they already have," Kirby said.

"So that when President Zelensky determines it's time to negotiate and he's the only one that can make that determination he can do it with the strongest hand possible," he added.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began almost a year ago, PM Modi spoke to both Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin on several occasions. Though India continues its trade ties with Russia, PM Modi nudged Putin publicly at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in September 2022 as he said today's era is not of war. “I know today’s era is not [an era] of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world," PM Modi said to Putin.

In October 2022, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said India was asked to mediate when fighting between Russia and Ukraine near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant increased. "At this point of time, conflict is still hot, passions are still high. It's not easy for people to readily listen to voices of reason. But I can say with objectivity, that if we take our position, if we voice our views, I don't think countries would disregard that," Jaishankar said

