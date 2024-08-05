Will Sheikh Hasina make political comeback? Ex-Bangladesh PM's son replies

Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy has claimed that his mother will not make a political comeback. In an interview to BBC, Joy said that the former Bangladesh prime minister was disappointed that "after all her hard work, for a minority to rise up against her".



Joy added that his 76-year-old mother was considering resigning since Sunday and had now left Bangladesh for her own safety after her family insisted. She landed in India at Ghaziabad's Hindon Airbase. HT has learnt that Hasina is expected to travel to London. Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of Bangladesh prime minister(ANI file)

Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman resigned after the protests calling for her removal from office intensified with several protesters storming her official residence.



“She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia,” Joy was quoted as saying.



Celebrations erupted across Bangladesh after Hasina stepped down as prime minister after a 15-year-long stint in power. Nearly 300 people had been killed in the clashes between protesters and government forces in recent days.



“You’ve had policemen beaten to death – 13 just yesterday. So what do you expect the police to do when mobs are beating people to death?” Joy said while defending his mother.



Hasina had said that "those who are carrying out violence are not students but terrorists who are out to destabilise the nation".



The protesters had demanded an end to the controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.



Bangladesh Army chief Waqer-uz-Zaman while announcing that an interim government will be formed, said,"I promise you all, we will bring justice to all the murders and injustice. We request you to have faith in the army of the country. Please don't go back to the path of violence and please return to non-violent and peaceful ways."