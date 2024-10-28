Woman zips lover in suitcase while playing hide-and-seek, leaves him to die

A jury in Florida, USA, found a woman, Sarah Boone, guilty of second degree murder on Friday, after she allegedly zipper her boyfriend Jorges Torres Jr. into a suitcase and left him to suffocate in 2020, reported The Guardian. Defendant Sarah Boone, charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home(AP)

The 47-year-old Boone initially told the Orange County sheriff’s office that she and her boyfriend Jorges were playing hide-and-seek after consuming alcohol in February, 2020, when he voluntarily got inside a suitcase and as they were joking, she zipped him in.

Boone alleged that Jorges had abused her in the past and decided to have a conversation with him while he was confined in the suitcase so that she could express her feelings, reported USA Today.

The two started to argue, and believing that Jorges would hurt her if he came out of the suitcase, she left him in there, only to find him dead the next morning.

In the video recording from Boone's phone, she can be seen laughing and beating his hand back into the suitcase with a baseball bat when he tries to escape.

The video, which was aired in the courtroom, also featured Boone's boyfriend repeatedly saying that he couldn't breathe while she laughed.

“That's what you do when you choke me” and “That's on you” were some of her responses as he called for help.

Jorges' autopsy report, according to The Guardian, showed several injuries, including scratches on his back and neck, contusions to his shoulder, skull and forehead from blunt force trauma, as well as a cut near his busted lip.

Four years after the incident, in a trial lasting 10 days, jurors handed down the verdict against her on Friday after a 90-minute deliberation. Boone had pleaded not guilty, insisting that she believed he could have gotten out of the suitcase.

Boone’s attorney said they were very disappointed following the verdict, and that she was “shocked” at the verdict, CNN affiliate WESH reported. The family of Jorges Torres was emotional and declined to speak with the media.

Boone faces up to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in early December, reported USA Today.