‘Worried’ Kremlin accepts mobilisation call-ups' mistakes: ‘Will fix…’

Published on Sep 26, 2022 03:58 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: On talks with US on nuclear weapons, Kremlin said that the channels for dialogue had been sporadic.

Russia-Ukraine War: Police officers detain demonstrators in Saint Petersburg.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization announcement on Wednesday sparked rare and massive protests in Russia, the Kremlin accepted that mistakes have been made in mobilisation call-ups, Reuters reported.

The move, which came after major setbacks for Putin's troops nearly seven months after Russia's February invasion of Ukraine was widely seen as an escalation by the West.

In Russia too, massive protests were seen in major cities as men attempted to flee the country. Kremlin clarified that no decision had been taken so far on border closure, a move that was expected after martial law would be imposed in the country.

On talks with US on nuclear weapons, Kremlin said that the channels for dialogue had been sporadic. Earlier in the day, US warned Russia privately of "catastrophic" consequences if it uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"We have been very clear with the Russians publicly, and, as well as privately, to stop the loose talk about nuclear weapons," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear arms earlier this week in which he announced the mobilization of reservists.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war
