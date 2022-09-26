‘Worried’ Kremlin accepts mobilisation call-ups' mistakes: ‘Will fix…’

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization announcement on Wednesday sparked rare and massive protests in Russia, the Kremlin accepted that mistakes have been made in mobilisation call-ups, Reuters reported.

The move, which came after major setbacks for Putin's troops nearly seven months after Russia's February invasion of Ukraine was widely seen as an escalation by the West.

In Russia too, massive protests were seen in major cities as men attempted to flee the country. Kremlin clarified that no decision had been taken so far on border closure, a move that was expected after martial law would be imposed in the country.

On talks with US on nuclear weapons, Kremlin said that the channels for dialogue had been sporadic. Earlier in the day, US warned Russia privately of "catastrophic" consequences if it uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"We have been very clear with the Russians publicly, and, as well as privately, to stop the loose talk about nuclear weapons," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear arms earlier this week in which he announced the mobilization of reservists.

