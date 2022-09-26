Home / World News / Is Vladimir Putin bluffing over nukes in Ukraine? Volodymr Zelensky says no

Is Vladimir Putin bluffing over nukes in Ukraine? Volodymr Zelensky says no

world news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 02:59 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be a reality," Volodymr Zelensky said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks.(AFP)
Reuters |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he doesn't think Vladimir Putin is bluffing when he says Moscow would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

The Russian president said in a televised address last week that Moscow would use "all available means" to protect Russia and its people if its territorial integrity were threatened.

"Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be a reality," Zelensky, who had previously played down such warnings as nuclear blackmail, told CBS News on Sunday.

Read more: Kazakhstan snubs Russia, says it won't recognise referendums in Ukraine

"I don't think he's bluffing," Zelenskiy added.

The Ukrainian president said Russian strikes on or near two Ukrainian nuclear plants could be considered "contemporary use of nuclear weapons or nuclear blackmail."

Kyiv accuses Moscow of repeatedly shelling the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during the war in Ukraine, and more recently conducting a missile strike near the Pivdennoukrainska nuclear plant.

Moscow denies shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant, accusing Kyiv of being responsible. It did not comment on the Pivdennoukrainska strike.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky + 2 more
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out