Home / World News / Russia's mobilisation has started, men arriving at military bases: UK

Russia's mobilisation has started, men arriving at military bases: UK

world news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 02:08 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Many of the drafted troops will not have had any military experience for some years, the intelligence update added.

Russia-Ukraine War: A view shows a destroyed residential building in the city of Mariupol.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A view shows a destroyed residential building in the city of Mariupol.(AFP)
Reuters |

Britain said on Monday that initial tranches of men called up for Russia's partial mobilisation have started arriving at military bases.

"Russia will now face an administrative and logistical challenge to provide training for the troops," the British Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

Read more: 6 dead, 20 wounded as gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Report

Many of the drafted troops will not have had any military experience for some years, the intelligence update added.

Earlier last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning Wednesday.

Get Latest World News from around the world. Also get Latest News from Indiaand World at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war + 2 more
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out