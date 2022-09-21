Home / World News / Putin announces partial mobilisation in Russia, warns West: ‘have weapons…'

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the decree on partial mobilisation of military has been signed.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while addressing an event.(AP)
Mallika Soni

In a rare address to the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the decree on partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves has been signed as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months. The decision, which Putin said was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity” will be viewed as an escalation by the West.

“We are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,” Putin stressed.

The move was necessitated, Putin said, as it was incumbent for Russia to take urgent decision to protect people in the “liberated lands”.

Putin’s address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold referendums on whether they want to become parts of Russia.

On plans for referendums in Ukraine, Putin said, “We support these people", adding that he ordered his government to give legal status to volunteers fighting in Donbas as Russia aims to liberate the region.

“We don't have the moral right to give up these people (in Ukraine),” Putin added.

