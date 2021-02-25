IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Xi Jinping puts personal stamp on China’s fight against poverty
The People’s Daily, the party’s official mouthpiece, ran a three-page, 22,000-character article Wednesday summarizing the poverty-alleviation orders Xi has issued since taking power.(REUTERS)
The People’s Daily, the party’s official mouthpiece, ran a three-page, 22,000-character article Wednesday summarizing the poverty-alleviation orders Xi has issued since taking power.(REUTERS)
world news

Xi Jinping puts personal stamp on China’s fight against poverty

Xi handed out awards to individuals involved in the campaign Thursday and was expected to give a speech touting China’s progress in its fight to end poverty.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:51 AM IST

President Xi Jinping led a ceremony highlighting Beijing’s efforts to end extreme poverty, the Chinese leader’s latest push to use the historic achievement to consolidate power before his second term ends next year.

Xi handed out awards to individuals involved in the campaign Thursday and was expected to give a speech touting China’s progress in its fight to end poverty. The event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing was televised live to the nation of 1.4 billion people by state media.

Xi has made fighting poverty one of his main goals since becoming leader of the ruling Communist Party in late 2012. The party is expected to soon declare victory in building a “moderately prosperous” society, which would elevate living standards and bolster its legitimacy.

Xi was the focus of a similar event in September last year in which he hailed China’s success in handling the coronavirus outbreak. Xi’s second term as party chief is set to expire next year, but he’s widely expected to stay on in that role after amending the constitution in 2018 to allow him to also remain in the position of president for a third term.

Also read: Xi says, time, momentum on China's side as world faces unprecedented turbulence

The People’s Daily, the party’s official mouthpiece, ran a three-page, 22,000-character article Wednesday summarizing the poverty-alleviation orders Xi has issued since taking power. His efforts “achieved great success and made a great contribution to global progress,” the newspaper said.

China last year raised its official poverty line to people earning 4,000 yuan ($620) a year, up from 2,625 yuan in 2012, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. While that is higher than the World Bank’s absolute poverty line, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development defines anyone with income less than half the median as being poor.

Using that standard, people in rural areas would need to earn above 7,500 yuan a year in China to escape poverty.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
xi jinping beijing coronavirus
Close
The People’s Daily, the party’s official mouthpiece, ran a three-page, 22,000-character article Wednesday summarizing the poverty-alleviation orders Xi has issued since taking power.(REUTERS)
The People’s Daily, the party’s official mouthpiece, ran a three-page, 22,000-character article Wednesday summarizing the poverty-alleviation orders Xi has issued since taking power.(REUTERS)
world news

Xi Jinping puts personal stamp on China’s fight against poverty

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Xi handed out awards to individuals involved in the campaign Thursday and was expected to give a speech touting China’s progress in its fight to end poverty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bans are also being applied on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.(Reuters File Photo )
The bans are also being applied on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Facebook bans all Myanmar military-linked accounts and ads

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Facebook already has banned several military-linked accounts since the coup, including army-controlled Myawaddy TV.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Huawei has struggled in recent years in the face of US sanctions, as Washington claims Huawei has close ties to China's military and that Beijing could use its equipment for espionage - accusations the company denies.(AFP)
Huawei has struggled in recent years in the face of US sanctions, as Washington claims Huawei has close ties to China's military and that Beijing could use its equipment for espionage - accusations the company denies.(AFP)
world news

Huawei, controversial in the West, is going strong in the Gulf

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Arab Gulf countries strategic partners of Washington that are seeking to diversify their economies are investing heavily in the sector as their appetite for technology grows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results of the study for the Clalit Research Institute were close to those in clinical trials last year which found two doses were found to be 95% effective.(REUTERS)
The results of the study for the Clalit Research Institute were close to those in clinical trials last year which found two doses were found to be 95% effective.(REUTERS)
world news

In boost for Covid-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

Reuters, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:46 AM IST
The study of about 1.2 million people also showed a single shot was 57% effective in protecting against symptomatic infections after two weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Watching the line of cars file slowly through the parking area on campus as people in their cars got shots, Austin spoke with troops who have been giving out vaccines. One soldier from the area told Austin how thrilled he was to be able to give his own mother a shot.(AP)
Watching the line of cars file slowly through the parking area on campus as people in their cars got shots, Austin spoke with troops who have been giving out vaccines. One soldier from the area told Austin how thrilled he was to be able to give his own mother a shot.(AP)
world news

Military begins delivering vaccines in Texas, New York

AP, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:36 AM IST
The Biden administration has said that delivering the vaccine to Americans is a top priority. The Pentagon is ramping up the deployment of what federal authorities say could be up to 100 vaccination teams around the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook said on Tuesday that the changes allow it to choose publishers it will support and indicated that it will now start striking such deals in Australia.(Stock image: Getty)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook said on Tuesday that the changes allow it to choose publishers it will support and indicated that it will now start striking such deals in Australia.(Stock image: Getty)
world news

Australia-Facebook tussle: Tech giant to pay $1bn over 3 yrs to news companies

PTI, Menlo Park, San Francisco
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:18 AM IST
The social giant, which has been tussling with Australia over a law that would make social platforms pay news organisations, said it has invested $600 million since 2018 in news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanden, 50, head of the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, has ties to Hillary Clinton and would be the first South Asian woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget.(REUTERS)
Tanden, 50, head of the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress, has ties to Hillary Clinton and would be the first South Asian woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden to put Tanden in another post should her nomination fail

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Klain said the White House is “fighting our guts out to get her confirmed” and hoping one Republican would offer support after West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin said he would vote against her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pakistani government has recently re-approached Chinese officials on the issue but no information has leaked out in the public domain on their exchanges. (Reuters/HT Archive)
The Pakistani government has recently re-approached Chinese officials on the issue but no information has leaked out in the public domain on their exchanges. (Reuters/HT Archive)
world news

Pak caught in China's debt-trap diplomacy, seeks relief from 'iron ally': Report

ANI, Islamabad
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Pakistani officials are also reportedly asking their Chinese counterparts to decelerate agreed plans to build even more power plants that would add to the overcapacity problem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Biden revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering US.(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Biden revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden rescinds Trump visa ban, bringing relief to many green card applicants

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump issued the ban last year, saying it was needed to protect US workers amid high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indonesia's interventions have raised suspicion among Myanmar democracy activists who fear dealing with the junta would confer legitimacy on it and its bid to scrap the November election.(REUTERS)
Indonesia's interventions have raised suspicion among Myanmar democracy activists who fear dealing with the junta would confer legitimacy on it and its bid to scrap the November election.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar students, doctors plan more protests against military rule

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Malaysia is home to more than 154,000 asylum-seekers from Myanmar and several Malaysian lawmakers and rights groups on Wednesday called on the government to explain its deportation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As all deadlines for the action plan had expired, the FATF had urged Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by February 2021.(REUTERS)
As all deadlines for the action plan had expired, the FATF had urged Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by February 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan awaits FATF ruling on terror

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:43 AM IST
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will conclude its three-day virtual plenary meeting on Thursday, following several rounds of meetings of its working groups since February 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook on Wednesday pledged to invest at least $1 billion in the news industry over the next three years. (AFP)
Facebook on Wednesday pledged to invest at least $1 billion in the news industry over the next three years. (AFP)
world news

Australian MPs to okay changes to new pay-for-news law

By HT Correspondent, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:39 AM IST
The government introduced amendments to the so-called Media Bargaining Code after Facebook last week escalated a dispute over the new laws by blocking Australian users from sharing and viewing news content on its popular social media platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local representatives of the WHO and the United Nation’s children’s agency Unicef described the vaccines’ “momentous” arrival as a critical step in bringing the coronavirus pandemic to an end.(AFP)
Local representatives of the WHO and the United Nation’s children’s agency Unicef described the vaccines’ “momentous” arrival as a critical step in bringing the coronavirus pandemic to an end.(AFP)
world news

World’s first doses of Covax jabs rolled out

By HT Correspondent, Accra/geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Almost a year after the World Health Organization (WHO) had first described the coronavirus as a global pandemic, a flight carrying 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India landed in Ghana’s capital Accra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine was tried out on more than 44,000 people, aged 18 and older, in multiple countries.(MINT_PRINT)
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tried out on more than 44,000 people, aged 18 and older, in multiple countries.(MINT_PRINT)
world news

J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine closes in on FDA’s nod

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Johnson & Johnson's (J&J’s) one-shot vaccine could join Pfizer and Moderna’s shots as early as this week in the battle against a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people in the United States, a grim milestone crossed earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A closed shop on Oxford Street near the Marble Arch landmark in London, U.K., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Oxford Street. (Bloomberg)
A closed shop on Oxford Street near the Marble Arch landmark in London, U.K., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Oxford Street. (Bloomberg)
world news

UK business lobby concerned over negative outlook of consumer services firms

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:00 AM IST
CBI said its measure of sentiment among business and professional services firms leapt to +23% in 3 months to February from -21% in the previous 3 months, strongest rise since 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac