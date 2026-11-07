Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh airport, Aramco facilities, Saudi troops in Najran

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday claimed responsibility for six military operations targeting Saudi Arabia, including a National Guard camp in Najran, Aramco oil facilities in Riyadh and Khurais, Riyadh's Khalid International Airport and other military and energy infrastructure.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked three sites in Saudi Arabia. (Representational image/AFP)

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The Houthis said the attacks were carried out in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on Al-Hadara Market in Al-Wazi'iyah district of Taiz province, which they alleged killed and wounded dozens of civilians, including vendors and shoppers.

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In a statement posted on X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the operations involved ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. He claimed that the strikes on the airport, oil storage tanks and an Aramco distillation tower in Riyadh, as well as facilities in Khurais and Pumping Station No. 8 in Dawadmi, had successfully achieved their objectives.

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{{^usCountry}} Saree also claimed that the attacks targeted Saudi troop concentrations at a National Guard camp in Najran and military positions in Al-Jawf and Yemen's Marib governorate, causing several casualties. Saudi Arabia did not immediately confirm the reported attacks or the extent of any damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saree also claimed that the attacks targeted Saudi troop concentrations at a National Guard camp in Najran and military positions in Al-Jawf and Yemen's Marib governorate, causing several casualties. Saudi Arabia did not immediately confirm the reported attacks or the extent of any damage. {{/usCountry}}

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“In response to the brutal Saudi aggression against our country and its heinous crimes, the latest of which was its horrific crime against vendors and shoppers at Al-Hadara Market in Al-Wazi'iyah District, Taiz Governorate, yesterday morning, Friday, which left dozens of civilians dead and wounded, as well as its horrific crime against civilians in their homes in Bani Hashish District this afternoon, which left dozens of civilians, mostly women and children, dead and wounded, and destroyed at least six homes,” Saree wrote on X.

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Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued an alert warning of a potential threat in Najran on Saturday before issuing another update around 10 minutes later, saying the danger had passed.

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Earlier in the day, airstrikes hit homes in a village near Yemen's capital, Sanaa, killing at least 25 people and wounding 30 others, mostly women and children, a spokesman for the Houthi-run Health Ministry said, according to AP. The spokesman accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out the strikes in al-Shariya. The claims could not be independently verified.

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The latest developments reflect the worsening situation in Yemen's civil war, with a years-long truce collapsing over the summer. Fighting has intensified between the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who control Sanaa and much of the country's north and west, and their Saudi-backed opponents, who are based in the south and east.