Home / World News / Zelensky says Russian strikes 'won't be able to break' Ukrainians

Zelensky says Russian strikes 'won't be able to break' Ukrainians

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 01:28 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “All night and all morning, the enemy terrorises the civilian population,” Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)
AFP |

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia had launched a barrage of drone and missile attack across his country but that the attacks would not "break" Ukrainians.

Read more: Ukraine's capital Kyiv rocked by blasts 2nd time in a week, Kamikaze drones used

"All night and all morning, the enemy terrorises the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. The enemy can attack our cities but it won't be able to break us," he said.

He confirmed a residential building in Kyiv had been hit, after the mayor of the capital said two people had been trapped under the rubble.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky + 2 more
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out