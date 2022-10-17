Home / World News / Several blasts rock Ukraine's capital Kyiv, hit by Kamikaze drones: Mayor

Several blasts rock Ukraine's capital Kyiv, hit by Kamikaze drones: Mayor

Updated on Oct 17, 2022 09:46 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The Shevchenkivskiy district was hit by several explosions a week earlier, on October 10.

Russia-Ukraine War: A man passes past a rocket crater at playground in city park in center Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

Several blasts rocked the central Shevchenkivskiy district of Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Monday morning, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, with Reuters witnesses reporting three blasts.

The Shevchenkivskiy district was hit by several explosions a week earlier, on Oct. 10.

