Russia giving soldiers Viagra to rape Ukrainians, UN envoy says: Report

UN envoy Pramila Patten said that rapes and sexual assaults attributed to Moscow's forces in Ukraine were part of a Russian "military strategy", AFP reported on Saturday.

It is "deliberate tactic to dehumanise the victims", Pramila Patten told AFP in an interview.

"When you hear women testify about Russian soldiers equipped with Viagra, it's clearly a military strategy," the UN special representative on sexual violence said.

Through the week, in its largest coordinated missile attacks Russian strikes targeted civilian infrastructure in Ukraine as Moscow continued wide-ranging retaliatory attacks following an explosion last week that damaged a bridge linking Russia to Crimea.

Meanwhile, gunmen shot dead eleven people at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, the defence ministry said. Fifteen others were wounded at the camp in Soloti, close to the Ukrainian border in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin's forces since the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian-backed officials in the city of Donetsk said that Ukrainian forces damaged the administration building on Sunday.

