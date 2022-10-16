Home / World News / Russia giving soldiers Viagra to rape Ukrainians, UN envoy says: Report

Russia giving soldiers Viagra to rape Ukrainians, UN envoy says: Report

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 04:52 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: It is "deliberate tactic to dehumanise the victims", Pramila Patten told AFP in an interview.

Russia-Ukraine War: A view shows the city administration building hit by recent shelling in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict, in Donetsk.(Reuters)
By Mallika Soni

UN envoy Pramila Patten said that rapes and sexual assaults attributed to Moscow's forces in Ukraine were part of a Russian "military strategy", AFP reported on Saturday.

It is "deliberate tactic to dehumanise the victims", Pramila Patten told AFP in an interview.

"When you hear women testify about Russian soldiers equipped with Viagra, it's clearly a military strategy," the UN special representative on sexual violence said.

Through the week, in its largest coordinated missile attacks Russian strikes targeted civilian infrastructure in Ukraine as Moscow continued wide-ranging retaliatory attacks following an explosion last week that damaged a bridge linking Russia to Crimea.

Read more: How Ukraine's Kyiv was plunged into darkness after Russian missile attack

Meanwhile, gunmen shot dead eleven people at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, the defence ministry said. Fifteen others were wounded at the camp in Soloti, close to the Ukrainian border in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin's forces since the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian-backed officials in the city of Donetsk said that Ukrainian forces damaged the administration building on Sunday.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Sign out