Zimbabwe court denies bail to journalist after critical interview

A Zimbabwean court denied bail Friday to a journalist accused of inciting violence after interviewing a ruling party stalwart who called for the resignation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Blessed Mhlanga, who works for the online Heart and Soul Television channel , has been in detention since his arrest on Monday in a case that has added to fears about authoritarianism in the southern African country.

The accusation against him stems from interviews with a veteran member of the ruling Zanu-PF party, Blessed Geza, who said Mnangagwa should step down or expect people to "do what they can" to force him out.

"What clearly emerged is that the disseminated message will incite violence," the magistrate Farai Gwatima said, announcing his decision to deny bail to Mhlanga, who is due in court again on March 14.

"Accordingly, the release of the accused will put the nation in unrest and undermine peace and security," he said.

Mnangagwa, 82, took power in 2017 when his predecessor Robert Mugabe was forced out in a military-backed coup that ended his 37-year hold on power.

Although his constitutionally limited two terms ends in 2028, a faction of his Zanu-PF is pushing for him to be able to stay on until 2030.

In one of his comments to HStv referring to Mnangagwa, Geza said: "We are asking you to leave in peace, because if you don't, the people will use the rule of law to do what they can according to the Constitution so that you leave."

Police are also seeking to arrest Geza, who appears to have gone into hiding, and have already arrested his wife.

The denial of bail to the 44-year-old journalist is "heartbreaking" and unfair, the chairman of the Alpha Media Holdings, which owns HStv, told journalists outside the court.

"He is just a journalist practising his profession, which is constitutionally protected," Trevor Ncube said.

"There wasn't any indication that the court realises that you are dealing with freedom of expression and press freedom," he said.

"Unfortunately, President Mnangagwa owns the courts, they own the military, they own the police, they will do as they please."

