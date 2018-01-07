Vyapam scam accused Namrata Damor killed herself, says CBI in closure report

Medical student and Vyapam scam accused Namrata Damor had not been murdered but committed suicide said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its closure report submitted in the special court recently.

The 19-year-old’s body was found along a railway track in Ujjain on January 7, 2012. She was one of the accused in the Vyapam scam for allegedly getting admission in a medical college by using unfair means.

Now, the court will hear Namrata’s parents on January 18 before taking a final decision in the case. The CBI has already filed the closure report in all the other deaths linked to the Vyapam scam.

The agency has been probing the Damor’s case since 2015 but the investigating officers have not found any evidence to suggest that she was killed.

“CBI registered the statements of a female co-passenger, who offered her shawl to Damor and also consoled her as she was crying and football players from Kerala, who were travelling in the train with Damor but they did not find anything suspicious,” said sources.

After re-enacting the scene and registering the statements of co-passengers, CBI also arrived at a conclusion that Damor was depressed and she committed suicide by jumping off the train she was travelling in.The state police, which probed the case in 2014, had already closed it by stating that her death was a suicide.

The Vyapam scam involved large-scale cheating in medical admissions in the state.