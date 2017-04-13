A fair battle? Sonam Kapoor gets into Twitter spat with Abhay Deol, deletes her tweets later

Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor collided head-on with each other on Twitter on Wednesday, and the social media is already rating it as one of Bollywood’s most intelligent battles in a long time. It started after Abhay set-off an online debate when he named and slammed Indian actors who’ve endorsed fairness creams, going on to say the concept reeks of racism.

While he named A-listers Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan and Shahid Kapoor, among others, he missed out on sister Esha Deol’s name, who too in the past had posed a fairness product’s ad campaign. Feeling the sting of being dragged in a debate of morals, Sonam pointed out what Abhay missed with a screenshot of Esha’s ad on Twitter.

What followed was nothing short of a controversy in itself. Sonam wrote, “I appreciate and concur with your views Abhay, Would like to know your thoughts on this one as well.”

The Dev D star replied:

Is wrong too. For my views read my post. https://t.co/Jw9CNINd6t — abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) April 12, 2017

A seemingly hurt Sonam then tweeted:

Abhay then replied:

More power to you @sonamakapoor maybe you can use your power as well to take this further than the forefront. 😊 https://t.co/FVJcj2Wp7T — abhay deol (@AbhayDeol) April 12, 2017

Interestingly, Sonam has deleted all her tweets from the conversation.

Earlier, Abhay posted a number of celebrity ad campaigns on his Facebook timeline, criticising Bollywood, and India’s, obsession with fairness. His posts were in reaction to a video where former BJP parliamentarian Tarun Vijay apparently made racist remarks about “south Indians”. The video went viral on social media and the politician was criticised for his remarks.

Abay also named Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, for promoting fairness creams.

He took pot-shots at actors and actresses such as his Raanjhanaa co-star Sonam Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Shahid Kapoor, Sidarth Malhotra, along with Hollywood star Eva Longoria for taking part in the business that thrives on people’s insecurities.

Follow @htshowbiz for more