Adil Hussain on National Award win: It’s dangerous to get an award like this

Actor Adil Hussain, who has received special mention at the National Awards for his work in the films Mukti Bhawan (Hotel Salvation) and Maj Rati Keteki , fell short of words while expressing his happiness.

“Things happen in time and happen for good,” says 53-year-old Hussain, adding, “When you receive an award at this age, you feel good that your work had been in the right direction and has been recognised by the highest body of the nation, which is very inspiring.”

The actor says that he feels happy for the director of Mukti Bhawan. “The director, Shubhashish Bhutiani, was 23 when he wrote the film, 24 when he directed it, and now he’s 25 when this recognition has come.”

Adil says that he is self-motivated and his never-say-die spirit keeps him going. “There’s also a problem with winning an award. It’s also a dangerous situation to get an award like this because it pushes me to feel ki abhi aur bhi achcha karna padega!” he says laughing, “I will continue to work better, and take up work which challenges me.”