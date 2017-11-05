After Ittefaq, 6 lesser known Bollywood murder mysteries that’ll keep you hooked

Get a bowl of popcorn, down the shades and settle in for one thrilling Sunday for we have curated a list of six fantastic -- but lesser known -- murder mysteries from Bollywood that will make for a nail-biting day. Give your Netflix connection some rest for these films not only keep you guessing who did it -- and we can assure you it will never be the butler -- but are atmospheric too.

And you also get a feel of the days when DNA sequencing and forensics will be of no help, when our wary investigator had to rely on his smarts and coincidences to solve the (almost) perfect murder. So, what made us bring up this list? Well, Ittefaq -- the Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra whodunit which is running in theatres and received good reviews. For those who came in late, Ittefaq is a remake of a 1969 film by the same name which had Rajesh Khanna and Nanda.

Enough of the talks, let the mystery unfold...

Mera Saya(1966)



Lawyer Ranjit Singh (Sunil Dutt) returns after the funeral of his wife (Sadhna), who died in his arms, to find her standing in the middle of the court room. She is accused of robbery but she claims innocence and the fact that she is the lawyer’s wife. How is that possible? The film was the second in Raj Khosla’s mystery trilogy with Sadhana, the others being Woh Kaun Thi?( an adaptation of Wilkie Collins’s novel The Woman in White) and Anita.

Dhund (1973)



Based on Agatha Christie’s play, The Unexpected Guest, the BR Chopra-directed film featured Ashok Kumar, Navin Nishcol, Zeenat Aman and Danny Denzongpa in lead roles. Thakur Ranjit Singh (Danny) is murdered and his wife Rani (Zeenat) claims she killed her husband. When a stranger enters the house and cops start investigating, there are ample hints that Rani may not be the killer.

Khamosh (1985)



Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie was about a film unit that arrives in Kashmir for shooting and one of the actresses mysteriously commits suicide. As the investigators and crew members try to solve the mystery, the bodies start piling up. The twists and turns in the narrative keep you on the edge and even scare you at times.

Kaun (1999)



Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Anurag Kashyap, Kaun has just three prime characters played by Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh. Most of the film is confined to the interiors of a house where everyone has a secret to hide. This one plays with your mind and the big twist leaves you startled.

Ugly(2014)



Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, Ugly has one of the most shocking endings that not only stuns you but also leaves a bad taste in your mouth as you realise the climax exposes real human nature.

Drishyam (2013)



Originally made in Malayalam, the Jeethu Joseph film was remade in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Sinhalese and Hindi. While the murderer in the story was quite evident throughout the story, the mystery around the motive and flow of events keeps the audience hooked till the end.

Honorary mention: Ittefaq (1969)



Rajesh Khanna is the prime suspect in his wife’s murder case and ends up in a house with another dead body. The mystery revolves around three people in the narrative and all of them could possibly be the culprit. Abhay decided to remake the classic with Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan as co-producers.

