Ajay Devgn to shoot at Yash Raj Films studios again after Son of Sardaar spat

We have still not forgotten the ugly war between Ajay devgn and Yash Raj Films some years ago. Devgn was furious about the fact that YRF’s Diwali release Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) was getting more screens than his Son Of Sardaar. He even filed a case against YRF. The two parties patched up later.

Now, news is that Devgn is going to shoot for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again at the YRF studios. Though the film is not produced by the Yash Raj banner, it is seen as a step to bury differences.

Picking from an interview Devgn had given to DNA After Hours earlier, the newspaper quoted him as saying: “I was fighting a case, not against them, but against the system, and that case is also now over. Nothing came of it. We both have moved on, I guess. I had a chat with Ashish (Patil) from YRF and realised that Adi (Aditya Chopra) was fighting for his product and I was fighting for mine.”

Interestingly, Devgn locked horns with Karan Johar too when Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released with Shivaay.