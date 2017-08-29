Aksar 2 will give me what I deserve: Mohit Madaan

Mohit Madaan is excited about the release of his upcoming thriller film Aksar 2 as he feels the movie will give him what he actually deserves as an artiste. “I made my debut in Bollywood with Love Exchange, which was a romantic comedy. But, Aksar 2 is a totally different world altogether. I personally enjoyed shooting for this film as it gave me space to explore my abilities as an actor. I play the role of Bachchan in the film,” Mohit said in a statement.

“Even though I am totally opposite to my character in real life, still I loved playing it. I feel this film will give me what I actually deserve as an actor,” he added.

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the trailer of the film was released on Monday.

The film, which will also feature Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode and Abhinav Shukla, is slated for release on October 6.