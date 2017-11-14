Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor offer a lesson on homosexuality to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Twitter

Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have expressed their disapproval over spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s recent comments on homosexuality. The actors took to Twitter to share how ‘irresponsible’ his comments were.

Sri Sri was at a Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday to deliver the 13th Nehru Memorial Lecture when a student asked him what he should do to get his friends and family from mistreating him due to his homosexuality. Sri Sri told him, at first, to not bother about what others thoughts of him, “You treat yourself better, doesn’t matter how others treat you. You don’t think you are sick or something is wrong with you,” he said. “If you stand up, nobody can insult you, but...if you feel bad about yourself, nobody can make you feel better,” he added.

However, he later added that his sexuality is a ‘tendency’ which is not permanent. “This is your tendency now...just acknowledge it, accept it, and know that this tendency is not a permanent thing. It may change. I’ve seen many men who were gay later turn into heterosexuals, and there are those who are normal, who are called straight people, end up being gay later in life. I would like you to focus beyond the body identity.”

Several people have criticised his comments on social media and Sonam and Alia are two of them. Sonam said “Homosexuality is not a ‘tendency’ it’s something you are born as and is absolutely NORMAL. To tell someone you can change is irresponsible.” She added: “WTF is wrong with god men, if you want to learn something about Hinduism and culture it’s better to follow @HindolSengupta & @devduttmyth.”

Alia shared Sonam’s tweet and called it ‘OMG kinda moment!.’

Others on social media chimed in.

Slowly Sri Sri Ravishankar is showing his true colours.https://t.co/jA0gBnmhxv — Indian Chomsky (@IndianChomsky) November 14, 2017

SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PPL IN THE BACK 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — ✧Jenisha✧ (@TricksterLokis) November 14, 2017

Everything, everything is temporary in this world : homosexuality, HETEROsexuality, marriage, faith, nation, caste, celibacy, kings and even gurus 🙏🏽 — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) November 14, 2017

Cool! He can join hands with Ramdev to ‘cure’ it too 🙄Want to know how many followers he lost? — Latika (@imlnk) November 14, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more