Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding: 10 ‘facts’ floating around

Amidst rumours of their destination wedding, cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma left for Italy on Thursday. While Anushka was accompanied by her family members, Virat was alone and managed to evade the media as he took a late night flight for Milan. Speculation regarding their wedding started on Wednesday after it was revealed that the duo will be travelling along with their family members. While Anushka’s spokesperson has denied the rumours, there are reports that the two have booked make-up artists and wedding photographers as well.

Earlier, reports had said a wedding may be on cards after Virat opted out of the Test match and the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in December citing ‘personal reasons’.

Interestingly, Anushka and Virat went for a similar vacation at a resort near Haridwar with close friends last year as well, fuelling rumours of their wedding. The Indian captain had dismissed the rumours then.

The current wave of speculations, however, has more details on the guests, dates, even designers and the priest for the wedding! Here’s a lowdown on all the rumours being floated around the Anushka-Virat wedding:

1. It is expected to be destination wedding in Milan, Italy. Other than family members, only close friends are expected to attend the event. No cricketers have been invited and there is no information whether Anushka’s cine friends will be attending.

2. Anushka-Virat’s wedding ceremonies will be held over three days with rumours saying the wedding is expected to take place on December 12. However, some reports say the wedding might be solemnised on December 18.

Much needed break with my ❤ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

3. Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday as she left for Milan with father Ajay Kumar, mother Ashima and brother Karnesh. The family carried massive bags inside the airport and avoided talking to the gathered press.

#WATCH: Anushka Sharma and her family spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, last night, amid speculations of wedding in Italy

4. Virat Kohli was reportedly spotted at the Delhi airport on Thursday night and boarded a 2:45 am flight. He was wearing a jacket, and had covered his face with a hood.

5. Anushka and Virat are expected to get their marriage registered in Bandra, Mumbai on January 12.

6. Virat’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma may also attend the wedding. Sharma is also the coach of the Under-23 Delhi team. According to reports, he has taken break to attend his ‘nephew’s wedding’.

Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms ❤#happywomenday A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:28pm PST

7. According to an India Today report, celeb designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was spotted outside Anushka’s house. It speculated that he might design the actor’s wedding trousseau.

8. The couple has reportedly booked make-up artists and wedding photographers and they will travel to Italy for the celebrations.

9. Anushka’s family priest, Maharaj Anant Baba of Anant Dham Atmabodh Ashram in Haridwar, was also spotted at the airport on Thursday night with Anushka’s family. He had performed a pooja with Virat and Anushka in Haridwar last year.

The couple also visited an ashram during their Haridwar trip where they offered puja.

10. A leading daily reported that Anushka’s father personally informed their close friends about the nuptials. He also asked them to keep the news private.

Virat and Anushka have been dating each other since 2013 after meeting during the shoot of a television commercial. Their relationship often made headlines, with rumours of a split in 2015. They were reunited in 2016, after the cricketer hit back at trolls for targeting Anushka over his batting form.

