AR Rahman weaves magic with Sridevi’s new song from Mom, O Sona

Sridevi unveiled the first song of her upcoming movie, Mom, on Friday and the song is a winner online with 1.5 lakh views on YouTube within a day.

Sridevi and Sajal in a sweet moment from the song.

Titled O Sona Tere Liye, the song has the silky voice of AR Rahman who has also composed music for the film. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song is a soothing number that talks of parental love and hope.

Sridevi shared the song on her Twitter page and wrote, “Sway to the tunes of @arrahman with #OSonaTereLiye! from @MomTheMovie @SrideviBKapoor @Nawazuddin_S @raviudyawar http://bit.ly/OSonaTereLiye.”

Mom is the story of a stepmother (Sridevi) and her relationship with her daughter (Sajal Ali).

Mom also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Adnan Siddiqui and Abhimanyu Singh and is directed by Ravi Udyawar. It releases on July 7.

