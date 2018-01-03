Brahmastra prep begins: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor join Ayan Mukerji in Israel. See pic

The preparations for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s ambitious project, Brahmastra, have begun and it will begin filming this February in Israel. Karan Johar, who is producing the fantasy film, shared a picture of Alia and Ranbir, along with director Ayan Mukerji late Tuesday.

The first part of a planned trilogy, Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure and will hit theatres on August 15, 2019. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

“The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA....the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan #ranbir @aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble!,” KJo wrote along with the picture.

Talking about the film, Ayan had earlier said, “It is set in India as it exists today but the name of the film is called ‘Brahmastra’ because the energy, wisdom and powers in the film come from ancient India. As far as costumes are concerned, there are some which may not be the way you would expect them to be.”

“In its core it has romance as an element but it has got a new flavour to it. It’s a huge project and lot of people have faith in it and in me so I need to deliver for my own career, for the producer, the actors and the entire crew,” he added.

Johar’s Dharma Productions, in collaboration with Fox Star Studios and Namit Malhotra, CEO of Prime Focus, will be producing Brahmastra.

