Confirmed! Salman Khan to hit the road with Race 3. Will star opposite Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan is coming back with his co-star from Kick, Jacqueline Fernandez. They will be seen together in Race 3.

bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2017 09:52 IST
Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have worked together in Kick.
Salman Khan will be playing the lead in Race 3 and the superstar will once again share the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actors have previously worked together in 2014 movie Kick directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The 32-year-old actor, who was in the capital to promote her upcoming film A Gentleman told PTI, “After Judwaa 2 I am working on Drive, that is Tarun Mansukhani’s next with Sushant (Singh Rajput) and then it is Salman’s Race 3.”

Jacqueline Fernandez during the promotion of her upcoming film A Gentleman. (IANS)

While Salman, 51, has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead in the action-thriller, Jacqueline is not new to the franchise. She starred in the 2013’s Race 2.

Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films, but according to the reports choreographer-director Remo D’ Souza has been roped in to helm the third movie. No formal announcements have been made yet.

Jacqueline and Salman in Kick.

A Gentleman featuring Sidharth Malhotra in double role will hit the theatres this Friday.

