 Dangal: Aamir Khan’s film has an impressive opening in US, Canada | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 23, 2016-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Dangal: Aamir Khan’s film has an impressive opening in US, Canada

bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2016 11:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Aamir Khan plays a former wrestler in Dangal.

Aamir Khan’s film is already on a winning path. The film has opened big in the US and Canada markets. It earned Rs 2.21 crore even before its formal release in India, where it’s getting rave reviews. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s business figures in the key western markets.

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is inspired form the true events that took place in the life of former Haryana wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Aamir Khan has played Mahavir in the film.

Read more

Mahavir, who couldn’t make it big in the world of wrestling, wanted his son to do bring the elusive gold medal for India in the same sport, but he has a daughter. His dream found its way through his elder daughter Geeta, who made the country proud by winning the gold medal at 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

The film’s first day business figures in India are yet to come out, but it seems Khan has a winner on his hands.

tags

more from bollywood

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<