Dangal: Aamir Khan’s film has an impressive opening in US, Canada

Aamir Khan’s film is already on a winning path. The film has opened big in the US and Canada markets. It earned Rs 2.21 crore even before its formal release in India, where it’s getting rave reviews. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s business figures in the key western markets.

#Dangal [released in USA-Canada on Wed] embarks on a FLYING START...

USA: $ 282,280

Canada: $ 42,816

Total: $ 325,096 [₹ 2.21 cr] @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2016

Let's begin the day with some heartening news... #Dangal morning shows open to packed houses... Respite for the industry, finally! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2016

#Dangal advance booking is TERRIFIC... Armed with TREMENDOUS critical acclaim + AWESOME word of mouth, this movie will be a game changer! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2016

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is inspired form the true events that took place in the life of former Haryana wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Aamir Khan has played Mahavir in the film.

Mahavir, who couldn’t make it big in the world of wrestling, wanted his son to do bring the elusive gold medal for India in the same sport, but he has a daughter. His dream found its way through his elder daughter Geeta, who made the country proud by winning the gold medal at 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

The film’s first day business figures in India are yet to come out, but it seems Khan has a winner on his hands.