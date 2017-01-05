Dangal becomes Aamir Khan’s second film to cross Rs 300-cr mark, fourth in Bollywood

Bollywood’s perfectionist, who created the Rs 300 crore club with his film opposite Anushka Sharma, PK (2014), has made it to the club yet again with his latest movie - Dangal. Crossing the Rs 300-mark in 13 days, Dangal is now the fourth Bollywood movie to enter the much-coveted club.

The 300 cr-club, which is considered as Bollywood’s most coveted and exclusive club, is currently dominated by Salman Khan Sultan (2016) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Aamir Khan’s PK and now Dangal.

Confirming the big news via Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the breakdown of ‘Dangal’s performance at the domestic box-office. “#Dangal milestones...Crossed Rs 50 cr - Day 2, Rs 100 cr - Day 3, Rs 150 cr - Day 5, Rs 200 cr - Day 8, Rs 250 cr - Day 10, Rs 300 cr - Day 13,” Taran tweeted.

The 51-year-old actor’s latest offer Dangal, is also fairing well at the global box-office.

#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Total till Tue, 3 Jan: $ 23.31 million [₹ 158.70 cr]... Heading for $ 25 million before Week 2 concludes... EXCELLENT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2017

Aamir Khan’s previous blockbuster hit PK had crossed the 300cr mark in 17 days, while ‘Dangal’ only took 13 days to achieve the feat.

#PK crossed ₹ 300 cr on Day 17... #Dangal crosses ₹ 300 cr on Day 13... Indeed, Aamir is setting NEW BENCHMARKS... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2017

Meanwhile, Dangal was also made tax free in New Delhi by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The film is already tax free in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Manish Sisodia, who heads the entertainment department of the Delhi Government, today took to Twitter saying, “#Dangal movie would be tax free in Delhi cinemas. Orders issued. It’s an inspiring movie to promote sports-spirit by @aamir_khan.”

#Dangal movie would be tax free in Delhi cinemas. Orders issued. It's an inspiring movie to promote sports-spirit by @aamir_khan — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 3, 2017

Well, it would be interesting to see, whether any of Shah Rukh Khan’s new films will be able to pull of the stunt or not.

