Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Sri Lanka vacationing sparks engagement rumours

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are spending some quality time together in Sri Lanka and that has started a rumour about their marriage.

As per reports, they are getting engaged on January 5 which is also Deepika Padukone’s birthday. However, there is no confirmation on the reports yet.

It all started when the news of Deepika and Ranveer holidaying in Maldives broke out. It was said that the actors, along with their families, were vacationing there.

After that Ranveer Singh went to Sri Lanka. He was also seen videobombing Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff on an airport in Sri Lanka. Later, Deepika Padukone flew from Vienna and joined him. They were also seen snorkelling together.

A report published in the Deccan Chronicle on Wednesday quoted a source saying, “The couple is going snorkelling, and will spend time with each other. There are people in Sri Lanka who can identify them, but then it’s also a country that lets people be at peace, and doesn’t intrude on privacy. So, they will be able to spend quality time with each other.”

However, not many are buying these rumours and the picture will be clearer on Friday when Deepika will celebrate her 32nd birthday.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked together in films like Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela. They will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial movie Padmavati.