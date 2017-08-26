Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Farhan Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar and other celebs hail verdict against rape accused

After a CBI court in Panchkula held self-styled godman Gurmeet Rma Rahim Singh guilty in a rape case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers, violence erupted across the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 28 people and injuring 250 others.

Hailing the verdict, Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, among others have praised the court’s judgement against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

“To all those on the rampage and all those allowing it to continue, please try and imagine what the victims must feel seeing the violence in support of their rapist...I assume that you, his followers, were taught the meaning and value of compassion... Please end the violence. Please allow the police to do their job. Please allow the law of the land to take its course,” Farhan posted.

Kher tweeted, “Violence is what #GurmeetRamRahimSingh seems to have taught his followers. This is nonsense and government needs to use full force to stop it now.”

Raveena wrote, “The way the followers are reacting, rioting, itself proves what the cult was all about... Saddened to see such shameful goons on the loose.”

Actor Bhumi Pednekar tweeted, “I hope my friends and family are all safe in Chandigarh. It’s a very sad state of affairs. Be safe.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said, “Thanks to our judiciary democracy lives on. #Pride.” He also condemned the violence that followed. “Why should violent mobs still be called ‘followers’? What happened to ‘terrorists’? Or is that term reserved?,” he wrote.

Stand-up comedian-actor Vir Das posted, “I hope he stays in jail long enough to see every one of his nutjob followers lose enthusiasm, go back to life, and forget about him. The nation has to address the fact that we are addicted to blind servitude and worship. Gurus, politicians, will always use it against us.”

Music composer Salim Merchant tweeted, “I’m sure the ‘Guru’ taught the importance of peace in this world. Reports from Punjab and Haryana are devastating. #RamRahimVerdict”

Anubhav Sinha said he was surprised by the violence against the “arrest of a convicted rapist”.

Actor Amyra Dastur tweeted, “A big win for the people, especially the daughters of India #RamRahimVerdict. But can’t believe the poor measures that have been taken to prevent such a horrific mob outburst from happening!”

VJ-actor Rannvijay Singha, who hails from Punjab, said, “Punjab and Haryana High Court orders attachment of entire property of #DeraSachaSauda to compensate for the damage. But what about the lives lost?”

