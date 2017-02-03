I felt the character of Jolly is like Birbal: Akshay Kumar promotes Jolly LLB 2 in Ahmedabad

Just days after Shah Rukh Khan visited the city, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi arrived in Ahmedabad to take ahead the promotions of their upcoming movie Jolly LLB 2.

Speaking to the media at the promotions, Khiladi Kumar said that Gujarat has always been a very special place for him and he is the son-in-law of Ahmedabad.

The 43-year-old actor also opened up about his dream role. He said, “My father used to narrate the tale of Akbar and Birbal, so when i heard the script of Jolly LLB 2 , I felt the character of Jolly is like Birbal, so i went for it”.

A big thank you from Jolly and Pushpa for the love Ahmedabad 🙏🏻See you at the movies 😁 #JollyLLB2OnFeb10 pic.twitter.com/orgC9WmTyb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2017

Jolly LLB 2 is a satirical black comedy drama written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film which is a sequel to 2013 film Jolly LLB is scheduled to release on 10 February.

The movie, which will feature Akshay in the role of a lawyer, also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor.

