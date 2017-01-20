I have taken a lot of risk with Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan

He was a paralysed magician in Guzaarish (2010), a grown up boy with a mind of a 10-year-boy in Koi… Mil Gaya (2003). Yet actor Hrithik Roshan says his upcoming film Kaabil, where he will be seen as a visually challenged person, is the toughest role of his career. And the 43-year-old seems to have a strong reason to make such a statement.

Read more

“There are a lot of risks I have taken in this film in terms of my performance, by not making it stereotypical. All actors have their crutches; they have a way of dialogue delivery, or they fall back on commercial tricks. All of us do that in our films. But I have not used any of that in this film. In fact, I have not even acted in the film keeping the audience in mind. Catering to the audience is always an easy thing to do,” says Hrithik.

While he asserts that playing this character was a great experience, he does confess that he was hesitant about his choice, initially. “I was a little more afraid with this film because I knew that it was going to be difficult. I have not done a character like this in a long time. By this, I mean a character with emotional depth and the one which has this kind of a growth graph,” he says.

However, he is happy he took up the challenge. “I enjoyed doing this role because it was difficult,” says Hrithik, adding, “Every film comes with its difficulties and it is a good thing because if it’s an easy role then it gets boring.” The film directed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam as the lead, alongside Hrithik.

Follow @htshowbiz for more