I will kill him if I see him: ABVP activist offers Rs 1 lakh bounty for arms of Game of Ayodhya director

Weeks after a Haryana BJP leader encouraged violence against Padmavati director-star duo Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone, an ABVP member has offered a bounty of Rs 1 lakh against the director of a controversial film, Game of Ayodhya.

The Times of India reports that Aligarh-based ABVP activist, Amit Goswami offered a Rs 1 lakh bounty to anyone who could chop off the arms of the movie’s director, Sunil Singh.

Game of Ayodhya was cleared for a December 8 release by the Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) after being refused certification by the Central Board of Film Certification. The movie traces a Hindu-Muslim romance set against the backdrop of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Talking to TOI, the ABVP activist claimed that the film wrongly shows that a statue of Lord Rama was ‘deceitfully’ installed at the mosque by Hindus. He said, “if this movie is released in the cinema halls then the administration and government will be responsible for any untoward incident that happens”. He offered the bounty because he says that the constitution does not allow anyone to hurt the sentiments of any religion.

“I will kill him (director Singh) if I see him anywhere. He is trying to hurt our sentiments through the movie,” said Goswami.

