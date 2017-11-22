IFFI 2017: Shah Rukh Khan dances with Kailash Kher, Ishan Khatter promotes Dhadak. See pics and videos

Backed by the Indian Government, this year’s International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) has become a big star-studded event. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ishan Khatter, established and newcomer actors are trying their best to make the event a success.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday invoked the Sanskrit words Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is a family) as he opened IFFI, attended by Bollywood and other luminaries but plagued by controversy.

The row over the release of Padmavati had members from the film industry urging stars to boycott IFFI, which also kicked up a furore last week when the I&B ministry decided to drop two films -- S Durga and Nude -- from the Indian Panorama section.

Later, Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi talked about the culture of star system in Bollywood. He revealed why he chose Malavika Mohanan over Deepika Padukone for the film. Deepika had initially auditioned for the movie but Majidi finally chose newcomer Ishaan Khatter and Malayalam cinema actor Malavika.

“I didn’t want to work with Bollywood superstars. I always wanted to shoot at different locations in Mumbai, because places are also characters in my films. But even for one audition, it was difficult with Deepika (Padukone) as there was a large crowd and even more curiosity. That was the reason for not wanting to cast a superstar,” a Pinkvilla report quoted the filmmaker as saying.

Though the festival started with a controversy over the exclusion of two films from the 48th IFFI’s Indian Panorama, it slowly caught pace and now it’s being talked about the right reasons. A new video has surfaced in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dancing with Kailash Kher during a performance.

Not only Khan, several other celebrities also made heads turn at IFFI 2017.

Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and her Dhadak co-star Ishan Khatter were seen promoting and talking about their film.

Ishan’s half-brother Shahid Kapoor, whose film Padmavati is facing widespread protests, also attended the event.

Sridevi, Shraddha Kapoor and Subhash Ghai were also seen at different events during IFFI 2017.

