Katrina Kaif wants to star in Game of Thrones. Posts photo as a Dothraki to lure producers?

Katrina Kaif has professed her love for Jon Snow and said she wants to be a part of the hit television show Game of Thrones. The actor posted a picture, dressed somewhat in Dothraki fashion, perhaps to build her case.

In the picture, she shows off her toned legs and poses in front a beach shack. She is seen wearing a black cut-out dress over a bikini with her hair swept back. “Can I be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeasseee... #ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow #moodyandbroodingismything,” she captioned the photo. The season 7 of the show is nearing completion with the final episode set to be telecast this Monday across the globe.

Her fans are all in for the idea. “Omg my angel. @katrinakaif you are looking so sizzling my diva yes of course you deserve to come in this show mam because you are multitalented person keep smiling ever keep shining ever like a sun,” one said. “I want to see you in the series,” said another. One has already started imagining her in the cave with Jon Snow: “Waiting for your scene wid Jon snow in the Cave.”

Her look has been styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and the picture is for an upcoming issue of Vogue India. Katrina is currently working on Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. It is the sequel to 2012’s hit film, Ek Tha Tiger. The film is scheduled to release this December.

Katrina may be a late entrant to social media but she has her A game on. From her photos with her co-stars to her fitness videos to her quirky captions, Katrina sure understands how to get her fans interested.

Meanwhile, HBO has revealed the title of the final episode of Game of Thrones Season 7, 'The Dragon and the Wolf". Likely to be the longest ever episode in the show's history, it is expected to set records. The present season of Game of Thrones has been beset by hacks and leaks but has nonetheless set up new viewership records.

