Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wedding card is out, talks of timeless love

We’ve managed to get our hands on actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and fiancée Rukmini Sahay’s wedding card’s pictures, and it radiates of elegance and love. Neil wanted a card with a vintage touch, reflecting his family’s legacy. The invitation card has butter paper leaves embossed with lyrics of Neil’s grandfather Mukesh’s evergreen songs.

The functions will take place in Udaipur, and around 500 guests are expected on the D-day. The revelry will begin with the engagement on February 7, followed by the mehendi and sangeet on Feb 8. Feb 9 is the big day, with the haldi, chuda chadai and the nuptial ceremony, followed by a family dinner and a cocktail party.

Neil, 35, tells us that wedding preparations are on in full swing. “It’s like making a movie and production work is on at its peak. My sister has flown down from the US and all my aunts have travelled from all parts of the world. We are all up till 4.30 in the morning and then are again at it around 9.30am. This is happening every day. Everyone is sleep deprived. Everyone is busy doing dance rehearsals. People say it’s a three-day wedding, but for me it has been a three-month-long affair,” he says.

