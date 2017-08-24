Nidhhi Agerwal: I got two more Bollywood film offers before Munna Michael

Nidhhi Agerwal’s debut film, Munna Michael, might have failed to make an impact at the box office, but the actor is not deterred. She recently penned a powerful letter explaining what an actor goes through after a film’s debacle.

Though Nidhhi hasn’t signed any other film yet, she tells us how acting has always been on her mind, since she was a kid. “I have been obsessed with watching TV. I remember I would watch the same film thrice a day for an entire month. So my world has been about movies and actors. I’ve always wanted to be inside that TV set. But it didn’t seem like a possibility because I wasn’t sure how can I do it,” says Nidhhi, who worked with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in her debut film.

Hailing from Bangalore, the 23-year-old marketing graduate was clueless about how to get into Bollywood.

“I was putting up photos on social media but nothing was happening. Then I started modelling and people started noticing me, saying that I have a Bollywood face. It gave me confidence that acting is a possibility. I wanted to get a formal training before entering the film industry, so I moved to Mumbai. I stayed there for two years, got training and gave two auditions,” says Nidhhi adding that she got quite a few offers for Kannada films, too.

Interestingly, Nidhhi reveals that she got two more Bollywood film offers before Munna Michael but she turned them down. “They were not as nice as Munna Michael. In this, I got to play the lead and the love interest of both the actors (Tiger and Nawaz). So it was a huge platform,” shares Niddhi, who believes that success or failure of a film is not in an actor’s hand.

