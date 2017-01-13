Ok Jaanu quick take: Will Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur charm audience?

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor are all set to entertain audience with their film Ok Jaanu which releases on Friday. This Shaad Ali directorial is a remake of Tamil romantic drama O Kandhal Kanmani (2015) which was directed by Mani Ratnam.

With AR Rahman composing the music for the film, Ok Jaanu is already a chartbuster album with Humma Humma (a re-imagined version of the song from the Mani Ratnam classic, Bombay) and Enna Sona.

The film is a refreshing take on contemporary romance and relationship with the lead pair in a live-in relationship.

Aditya, who has mostly played a hopeless and passionate lover boy in movies like Aashiqui 2, Dawaat-e-ishq and Fitoor, Ok Jaanu aims to bring his comical side to the fore. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles.

Mani Ratnam’s original received wide critical acclaim, but will Shaad Ali live up to Ratnam’s standards justify the remake?

