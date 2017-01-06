 Om Puri: Watch his top seven funny performances | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Om Puri: Watch his top seven funny performances

bollywood Updated: Jan 06, 2017 11:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Om Puri in a still from the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do YUaaron. (YouTube)

It’s true that Om Puri made a name for himself through serious cinema. But this is also a fact that some of his finest performances were comic in nature.

Can you forget Ahuja in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro or Khadak Singh in Hera Pheri? From East Is East to Malamaal Weekly, he proved his worth time and again in comic roles.

Here are some of his hilarious comic performances:

Film: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
Year: 1983

Film: East Is East
Year: 1999

Film: Hera Pheri
Year: 2000

Film: Malamaal Weekly
Year: 2006

Film: Singh Is King
Year: 2008

Film: Mere Baap Pehle Aap
Year: 2008

Film: Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya
Year: 2012

