Om Puri: Watch his top seven funny performances

It’s true that Om Puri made a name for himself through serious cinema. But this is also a fact that some of his finest performances were comic in nature.
Can you forget Ahuja in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro or Khadak Singh in Hera Pheri? From East Is East to Malamaal Weekly, he proved his worth time and again in comic roles.
Read more
Here are some of his hilarious comic performances:
Film: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
Year: 1983
Film: East Is East
Year: 1999
Film: Hera Pheri
Year: 2000
Film: Malamaal Weekly
Year: 2006
Film: Singh Is King
Year: 2008
Film: Mere Baap Pehle Aap
Year: 2008
Film: Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya
Year: 2012
Follow @htshowbiz for more