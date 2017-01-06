Om Puri: Watch his top seven funny performances

It’s true that Om Puri made a name for himself through serious cinema. But this is also a fact that some of his finest performances were comic in nature.

Can you forget Ahuja in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro or Khadak Singh in Hera Pheri? From East Is East to Malamaal Weekly, he proved his worth time and again in comic roles.

Here are some of his hilarious comic performances:

Film: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Year: 1983

Film: East Is East

Year: 1999

Film: Hera Pheri

Year: 2000

Film: Malamaal Weekly

Year: 2006

Film: Singh Is King

Year: 2008

Film: Mere Baap Pehle Aap

Year: 2008

Film: Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Year: 2012

