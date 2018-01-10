Padmavat: Clearance or no clearance, some states won’t screen film

Protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavat, based on an epic poem on Rajput queen Padmini – have been revived with the BJP-ruled Rajasthan government announcing that the film will not be screened in the state. Other states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which had indicated that the film will not be allowed to be released in November -- are yet to announce their decision in the wake of the film getting CBFC’s nod.

The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh-starrer is expected to release on January 25, according to trade sources. The Central Board of Film Certification had cleared the film last week with five modifications, including the title change from Padmavati to Padmavat, but “no cuts”. The board has also suggested modifications in disclaimers.

The all-clear from the censor board failed to satisfy the Rajasthan CM who said the film would not be shown in cinemas in the state, even as the Rajput community demanded a nationwide ban on the film.

“Queen Padmini’s sacrifice is linked to the honour and pride of Rajasthan. Queen Padmini is not just a chapter in history but our pride and self-respect. We will not let her dignity be maligned,” she said in a statement.

Here is how the states stand on Padmavati release…

Himachal Pradesh

Reacting to the controversy over the magnum opus, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur told ANI: “I don’t want to say much. We will discuss what to do. The film, indeed, is a controversial one. I respect art but when it comes to people’s sentiments getting hurt, it must be thought about and discussed.”

Goa

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said the government would step in if the law and order is disturbed. Talking to the media, Parrikar said, “The government has to step in as a temporary measure if law and order is disturbed. If there is a censor certificate, we are not stopping it from release,” Parrikar said.

“If a certificate is given, I don’t see any reason why we should interfere into it. This was to be released in December-end when there is a chaotic situation in Goa and I can’t spare police force. I don’t see it as an issue as you see it. My issue is law and order.”

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government is yet to decide on the release of Bollywood film Padmavat in the state, tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal has said. Rawal, a BJP MLA and a Rajput elected from Dhule district’s Sindkheda constituency, had opposed the release of the film earlier.

On Tuesday, the minister said the government will decide after taking into account CBFC’s modifications. “We need to see what has been removed from the movie as CBFC has cleared it after suggesting many cuts. If it still distorts history, we will continue to oppose it,” he said.

Asked if he would demand a special screening, he said: “I am not the authority and want the right people to watch the movie and raise their voice.”

Jharkhand

Members of the Rajput community and other right-wing outfits continue to protest Padmavat’s release despite the CBFC clearance. The Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM) general secretary Nandkishore Chandel said, “Only change in name of the movie will not make any difference. People know the movie was earlier named Padmavati,” he said.

“We will sit on a hunger strike before the CM’s residence from January 15 to demand a ban on the film in the state.”

Jharkhand government didn’t pass any comment during the protest against the movie in November.

Madhya Pradesh

Calling Rani Padmavati ‘Rashtramata’, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a ban on screening of the film in Madhya Pradesh in November, based on reports that historical facts have been distorted in the movie. MP was the first state to announce a ban on screening of the movie and there has been no change in the stance of the government so far.

Uttarakhand

The Karni Sena demanded a ban on the film in Uttarakhand, which has sizeable Thakur (Rajput) population. However, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is yet to take a decision. He has said that the government is getting all details after which it will come to a decision.